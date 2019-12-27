Census Jobs Available for Wildwooders

CENSUS 2020 TEMPORARY, PART-TIME JOBS

AVAILABLE FOR LAKE WILDWOOD RESIDENTS

The US Census Bureau is looking for people to assist with the 2020 Census. Temporary positions for the 2020 Census feature flexible hours—a perfect fit if you are looking to earn a little extra money, even if you already have other commitments. Jobs for the 2020 Census in Nevada County begin at $18/hour plus 58 cents per mile driven. These jobs include both field and office positions.

To get more information call 1-855-562-2020 and select option 3 or go online to http://www.census.gov/jobs.