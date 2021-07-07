Celebrating to 4th Wildwood Style
Celebrating Wildwood Style
Great 4th of July celebration! You’d be hard pressed to find any community in the country that could surpass Lake Wildwood’s 4th of July celebration!
The festivities started July 2nd with a rock’n benefit concert by the lake. On July 3rd we were treated to a beautiful lighted boat parade (60+ boats), complete with live music.
The 4th started with a children’s bike parade, children’s water ski exhibition, followed by a dog parade (around 30 dogs) and then numerous activities for both adults and children. We had over 100 kids in the watermelon eating contest!
The festivities pause for a moment while the community honored our veterans. Once the sun went down the day ended with a bang and a fantastic fireworks display.
This didn’t happen without a lot of hard work and planning, so a huge shout out to all the volunteers and employees who made the celebration possible!
I can’t wait for next year.
