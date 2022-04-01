Celebrate the International Day of Dance
Lake Wildwood Social Committee
The Lake Wildwood Social Committee invites all Lake Wildwood residents and friends to celebrate the International Day of Dance at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the Pavilion in Commodore Park. The Oaks Clubhouse-managed bar will be open at 3:30 p.m. to sell beer and wine. Popcorn, snacks, and water will be available for purchase. Bring your chair or golf cart and prepare to be entertained.
This will be the second annual celebration of this event here in Lake Wildwood. Participant dancers will represent the various “dancing“ clubs here in Lake Wildwood. They include the Spanish Dance Club, the Line Dance Group, and our Zumba Exercise/Dance class.
In 1982, the Dance Committee of ITI (International Theatre Institute) founded International Dance Day to be celebrated every year on the 29th April, the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), creator of modern ballet. The intention of the International Dance Day message is to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form, cross all political, cultural, and ethnic barriers, and bring people together with a common language – dance.
This year the groups plan to demonstrate a variety of dances from various countries and genres of music. The goal of this event is to entertain our community, celebrate the beauty of spring, and demonstrate their love of dance
Please come and support this special event; enjoy the weather, enjoy the performances and have a good time with family and friends.
See you there!!!
The Wildwood Independent Editor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Celebrate the International Day of Dance
The Lake Wildwood Social Committee invites all Lake Wildwood residents and friends to celebrate the International Day of Dance at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the Pavilion in Commodore Park. The Oaks Clubhouse-managed…