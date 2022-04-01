The Lake Wildwood Social Committee invites all Lake Wildwood residents and friends to celebrate the International Day of Dance at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 29, at the Pavilion in Commodore Park. The Oaks Clubhouse-managed bar will be open at 3:30 p.m. to sell beer and wine. Popcorn, snacks, and water will be available for purchase. Bring your chair or golf cart and prepare to be entertained.

This will be the second annual celebration of this event here in Lake Wildwood. Participant dancers will represent the various “dancing“ clubs here in Lake Wildwood. They include the Spanish Dance Club, the Line Dance Group, and our Zumba Exercise/Dance class.

In 1982, the Dance Committee of ITI (International Theatre Institute) founded International Dance Day to be celebrated every year on the 29th April, the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), creator of modern ballet. The intention of the International Dance Day message is to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form, cross all political, cultural, and ethnic barriers, and bring people together with a common language – dance.

This year the groups plan to demonstrate a variety of dances from various countries and genres of music. The goal of this event is to entertain our community, celebrate the beauty of spring, and demonstrate their love of dance

Please come and support this special event; enjoy the weather, enjoy the performances and have a good time with family and friends.





See you there!!!

The Wildwood Independent Editor