Cathy’s Space

Summertime 2020

The following is a part of an article I submitted in June, 2013. I modified the second part of it to fit into what we are experiencing now.

Summer 2013:

Ah, the warm days of summer. We had a long, pleasant spring, which produced an abundance of flowers, and now the triple-digit temperatures arrive to fry them all.

The parks are clean and ready for BBQ’s, family picnics, and friendly wine and hors d’ oeuvres sunset gatherings. Plans are being made for our wonderful 4th of July celebration—The boat parade—the water skiing exhibition, the children’s bike and hat contests, and our annual display of awesome fireworks.

As we move into the next three months of outdoor activities, let’s try to remember that the public areas are for all residents and their guests including our children and grandchildren. That means sharing picnic tables, water space, pool toys, and even air space.

All of the above was going to be our summer 2013.

Summer 2020:

The coming summer will be a little different. Yes, we’ll still have triple-digit temperatures to fry our beautiful flowers, the parks will be clean and ready for family gatherings, and boats will be out on the lake.

However, all planned activities will have limited capacities and 6 ft. social/physical distancing, so sharing all of those aforementioned things will look very different. No July 4th celebration in the park, no boat parade, no fireworks. Real bummer.

Now the good news: As of this writing, things are beginning to open up. There is limited dining at the clubhouse, the golfers and pickle ball/tennis players are on the courts, and this morning’s news tells us that local businesses will be back in operation in weeks to come. We’re moving into the next phase.

Hopefully, we are on the downside of the curve and will slowly get back to our new normal, whatever that looks like. But, please continue to take precautions and stay safe. — Cathy Fagan

