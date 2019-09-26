Cart Rules—Protecting the Turf, Always!

As reported a few months ago, the Golf Committee has recommended a modification to a couple of Rules that regulate Golf Carts on our course.

Those modifications have now jumped through all the hurdles, and as you may have seen in the last TWI, are now official.

Effective immediately, during green flag conditions, golf carts can now be driven on the Fairway of Hole #1, and on the Upper Fairway (between the cart path crossing and the Green) on Hole #10.

Please keep in mind that all other rules have stayedt he same.The Cart Rules all come down to protecting the turf as well as the players. The more we drive our carts on the turf, the more it is compacted, and the harder it is to keep the grass healthy.

Simple facts!

Some rules are meant to keep carts from more vulnerable areas, while others are meant to just minimize cart contact with the grass.Even others are meant to get you out of harm’s way as soon as possible so that the group behind can hit into the Green without endangering your safety.

Our 90° Rule is one of these rules, and one that is not adhered to by quite a few of us.By keeping your cart on the cart path most of the time and only going on the grass to get to your ball, there is less damage done to the grass.

Get back on the cart path as soon as possible, and you will again minimize the damage you are doing to the turf.A cart on a concrete path does no damage to the grass, on a turf area is a very different story.

So next time you see one of your buddies just driving up the middle of the fairway, please remind him/her that they are not doing our course any favors by ignoring this simple rule.Of course it’s always better for our course to “buddy up” with someone else.Our ladies seem to do a better job of this than the men do, so…thank you ladies for your help in keeping our course beautiful!

Hit ‘Em Straight!