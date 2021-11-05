Car Show a Great Success!
The Lake Wildwood Social Committee held their 7th annual Octoberfest Car Show on Oct. 3, 2021, and many people came out to show off their classic cars and enjoy perusing the entries. Here are a few of the many great vehicles that were represented at the show.
