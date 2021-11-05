 Car Show a Great Success! | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Car Show a Great Success!

TWI Twi |

  

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee held their 7th annual Octoberfest Car Show on Oct. 3, 2021, and many people came out to show off their classic cars and enjoy perusing the entries. Here are a few of the many great vehicles that were represented at the show.

It took Glen seven-and-a-half years to restore his 1954 Cadillac, which took “Best of Show” at Lake Wildwood's annual car show this year.
Submitted by Gerry Cosby
This classic convertable was one of the entries in the Lake Wildwood Annual Car Show.
Attendees got a peek under the hood of this classic beauty at the Lake Wildwood car show
The VW Bug is a classic
This sleek and sporty car at the Lake Wildwood Car Show looks like it could belong to a superhero.

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

TWI

Upcoming Holiday Events

|

We are looking forward to a number of exciting holiday events in Lake Wildwood. Mark your calendar for these upcoming community events, and join your family, friends and neighbors for some fun!

See more