Calling All Actresses:

Wildwood Theatre Club

Announces Auditions

for Love, Loss and What I Wore

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre continues its breakout 2018 season with Love, Loss and What I Wore, a bittersweet comedy about women and their wardrobes, hopes and heartaches, coming in September.

The play features an ensemble cast with multiple roles for six to eight actresses. Wildwood Theatre Club veteran Cathy Jones will direct.

Written by celebrated screenwriters Nora and Delia Ephron (When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail), Love, Loss, and What I Wore won 2010 Drama Desk and Broadway.com awards before becoming one of the longest-running Off-Broadway productions in New York theatrical history.

Performances are scheduled for Sept. 19 through 29, at the Oaks Clubhouse. Auditions will be held in the Lake Wildwood Community Center's Lake Room, as follows: Friday, July 13, 1–3 p.m.; Saturday, July 14, 10 a.m.–noon; Wednesday, July 18, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

For information, call Cathy Jones at 432-9315, or email her at keepinup.lww@gmail.com.

Actors from outside Lake Wildwood are welcome but you must call at least one day ahead to schedule your visit to Lake Wildwood.