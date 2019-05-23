Calling All Actors and Singers:

Wildwood Theatre Club Announces

Auditions for The Fantasticks, June 6th – 9th

Try to remember the kind of September

When life was slow and oh, so mellow …

In September the Lake Wildwood Little Theatre will continue its run of sold-out shows with the longest-running musical of all time, The Fantasticks. Actors from inside and outside the gates are invited to audition for this classic American musical the second weekend in June.

The Fantasticks features a cast of eight adult roles of various ages and requiring various levels of vocal proficiency and range, from soprano to baritone. So both singers and non-singers are invited to audition. While the script features mostly male roles, the producers may cast women in some roles written for men.

Auditions will be held in the Lake Wildwood Community Center’s Lake Room, as follows:

Thursday, June 6th, 1 – 3 p.m.

Friday, June 7th, 1 – 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 8th, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 9th, 1 – 3 p.m. (callbacks)

Singers should come prepared to sing a song of their choice, from the show or not, with sheet music in your key for a piano accompanist. If auditioning for a non-singing role, you need not prepare a song.

A musical love story about neighboring parents who bring their son and daughter together by keeping them apart, The Fantasticks has delighted audiences the world over since 1960. The Little Theatre’s production will run the third and fourth weekends of September at Lake Wildwood’s Oaks Clubhouse. Wildwood Women’s Chorus director Vicki Goss and Grass Valley vocal coach and keyboard artist Janet Rossman will provide musical direction. Steven Young will direct, with choreography by Jacquie Katsones.

For information, email Steve Young (steve@stevenyoung.com) or Vicki Goss (vickigoss1@comcast.net). Actors from outside Lake Wildwood are welcome, but you must email Steve or Vicki at least one day ahead to schedule your visit to Lake Wildwood.