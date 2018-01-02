Byers Enterprises Selected 2017 Business of the Year

Byers Enterprises was recognized by the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce as 2017 Business of the Year. This annual award is given at the Chamber of Commerce's Officer Installation Breakfast. The engraved award reads: "In recognition of your ongoing commitment to Excellence and with Grateful Appreciation of 30 years of Outstanding Service and Generosity to the Community."

The award was presented by Susan Rice, Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors' chairwoman. Rice said, "Byers Enterprises has been an important part of our community for many years. The Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce wanted to recognize Byers for its thirty years of contributions to our local economy and its continued dedication to local philanthropy."

Past award recipients include Beam Easy Living Center, SPD and Sierra Nevada Gold magazine.

Senator Ted Gaines and Congessman Doug LaMalfa joined the Chamber in recognizing Byers Enterprises. "For more than 30 years, Byers Enterprises has been a successful family business built on hard work, innovation, excellent service and community support," said Senator Ted Gaines (R-El Dorado). "It was an honor to recognize them for their 'Business of the Year' award from the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce with a Senate Certificate of Recognition."

Ray Byers Jr. said, "This was a very proud and humbling morning. I am so proud of our team and the work we have been able to do here in Nevada County.

Ray Byers Sr. said, "We like to joke about the choice to be in Nevada County as 'the pine cone tax' but we wouldn't trade the quality of life here for anything. Thank you Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce for offering such a tremendous base for Byers Enterprises to grow from for 30 years and for this unexpected honor."