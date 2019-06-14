Bridgeport Covered Bridge Restoration Underway

Mobilization by Spectra Contractors of Pomona, California, have begun installing fencing, office trailers and equipment in preparation for a major renovation of the historic covered bridge at South Yuba River State Park-Bridgeport in Penn Valley.

Built in 1862, the bridge has undergone other renovations and repairs with this being a major undertaking. Once the project is completed, expected in the fall of 2020, it will be 18 inches higher with new shingles, sidings, floor planking, interior trusses and steel tension rods.

Progress photos will develop on a daily basis with eventual aerial drone coverage and You Tube stories at http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org/RespWebPages/SOB_Restoration.html.

The South parking lot is closed during the project, however the North parking remains available for public use. The Visitor Center, Barn and Gas Station will remain open as well as weekend gold panning and beach access.

For more information, call 530-432-2546 or visitL http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org/index.html.