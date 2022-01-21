Breakfast with Santa was the best!

An enthusiastic crowd of children and adults gathered to welcome a very special guest to the Oaks Clubhouse on December 11, 2021. They didn’t have to wait too long before Santa and Mrs. Claus entered the Cedar Room to cheers and rapturous applause. All of the children got to visit with Santa in his sleigh, and each received a special gift from the man in red and two of his elves. After the excitement of meeting with Santa, kids and their parents alike dined on a sumptuous breakfast buffet of shrimp cocktail, frittata, scrambled eggs, bacon, country potatoes, waffles, pancakes, French toast strips, pastries, and fruit. All of this bounty was provided by The Oaks kitchen staff’s head chef Chad DeCosse. Santa visited the tables and handed out candy canes with the help of Mrs. Claus, before leaving for the North Pole with letters written by his eager fans. Volunteers from the Parks and Recreation Committee and “Friends of the Committee” waited tables and dished out the delicious food along with an ample supply of coffee, orange juice, and hot cocoa. Both the 9:00 and 11:00 seatings were very well attended, making the event a huge success.

st with Santa was the crowning glory of the 2021 calendar for the Recreation Department staff, Parks and Recreation Committee, and Food and Beverage staff, and we look forward to a wonderful 2022.