Why Re-Brand and Market LWA?

When Lake Wildwood was conceived over fifty years ago, Boise Cascade marketed it to Bay Area and Sacramento residents as an ideal vacation or second-home community. But it quickly morphed into a full-time community for retirees and remained that way for about 30 years.

Today, the world has changed and so has LWA. How? Our research shows that we’re growing younger with more young families with kids buying homes here. As our demographics change, it’s important that we acknowledge this phenomenon. How? By updating our facilities and services to fit the changing needs, by adapting our public image to appeal to them, and by creating a marketing program to tell them all about us. Until five years ago, Lake Wildwood didn’t even have a marketing program, making us the best-kept secret in the county!

Then about two years ago, a group representing the management team and our planning and community relations committees pooled their talents and formed the Branding Strategy Group. They dedicated hundreds of hours to defining our brand so that we could effectively market Lake Wildwood.

What do we mean by “branding” and “marketing”? Simply put, branding is who you are and what you promise. Marketing is how you message those two key ideas. The group’s starting point was to answer several key questions: What is our mission? What are the features and benefits of our community? What do members and prospective owners think of LWA? And what qualities do we want them to associate with us?

The answers became LWA’s Mission, Vision and Values Statements, which were adopted by the Board in 2019:





Our Mission Statement

•To be a community that supports a high-quality, active lifestyle for the enjoyment of family, friends, and neighbors in Lake Wildwood and the broader community.

•To preserve our community, lifestyle and assets through effective, transparent and responsible management.

•To stay progressive in our amenities and activities.

•To create an environment of trust by listening to our members and staff with respect and fairness.

Our Vision Statement

•To be a community that offers an active lifestyle, high quality of life and is a desirable place to live and enjoy the benefits of family, friends and community.

Our Values Statement

•To achieve our vision and mission, we value respect, integrity and fairness.

So What Happens Next?

Upcoming issues of TWI: Watch for more articles like this as we work to craft and implement our branding and marketing programs. We will also be presenting some of our neighbors’ stories of how they discovered Lake Wildwood, what attracted them to move here and how living here ticks off all the boxes on their wish lists.

Upcoming meetings: Based on community feedback, we’ll be presenting some additional branding ideas at the Committee-to-Committee Meeting at 2 p.m. on January 27 in the Cedar Room. If you wish to make comments, be sure to arrive for the start of the meeting.