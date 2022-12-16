Botched Stockings Filled with Christmas Cheer

Dora Scott

Christmas used to be one of my least favorite holidays. Coming from a big family, the stress of getting gifts without a source of income overwhelmed what was supposed to be a joyful atmosphere with loved ones. Being away from family during university really brought me back to a mindset where I could be grateful for the little things, though I was sad to be away from home.

My first Christmas away from family was spent in Busan, a coastal city in South Korea. I hiked with my friend on the nearby mountain and loved how I could see the entire city and the ocean beyond from the view. Later, to my surprise, my family members all pitched in to send me a care package to lift my spirits.

Another memorable Christmas in South Korea was when my close friend (who was also my roommate) and I celebrated together in our own little way. She pushed me out of my comfort zone, as we decided to make stockings for each other. Going to the Korean equivalent of the Dollar Store, we each secretly bought the materials to hand sew and decorate the stockings. I bought a pink and white pillowcase, and she bought a fluffy small beige blanket with an animal on it.

I cut up the pillowcase in a shape that resembled a big sock and haphazardly stitched it back together, though I did have to go back a few places to make sure there weren’t any holes. I then embroidered my friend’s name, Carson, onto the front, and added two red bows to give it more of a “Christmasy” flair.

A fun part of the process was hanging them up at our dorm window and slowly filling them with little goodies we thought each other would enjoy: snacks, little books, and more. On Christmas day, we combined our single mattress beds and hunkered down to watch Christmas movies while eating the sweets from our stockings.

I guess the bottom line is, is that the holidays are what you make of it. You don’t really need to get people a bunch of expensive gifts or receive presents to make it fulfilling—quite the opposite. For me, it’s about tailoring the day to do what you want to do and to spend time with the people you care about.

I hope the end of 2022 treats all of you well, and I’ll see you next year!

