Book Sale to Benefit United Way of Nevada County

Nevada County is holding its 24th annual Book Sale at the Rood Government Center Lobby, located at 950 Maidu Ave in Nevada City. The Book Sale runs through Nov. 8. All proceeds go to United Way of Nevada County. Prices range from $.50 to $4.00, and the sale is open to the public, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. There will be a variety of books on hand, including children’s, cookbooks, fiction and non-fiction.

There is still time to donate all those slightly used books you have been meaning to pass on! The County is accepting donated books, in good condition, through Oct. 25. You may drop off your donated books inside the east door in the Rood Center lobby.

This event is just one of many Nevada County is holding to benefit United Way of Nevada County. For more information, please call or email Lelia Loomis, (530) 265-1498 or lelia.loomis@co.nevada.ca.us.

The United Way of Nevada County’s mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of our community. United Way of Nevada County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their desired potential through Healthy Lives, Education and Income Stability. To that end, our service priority is to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic needs of Food, Emergency Shelter, and Access to Healthcare. More information can be found at our website, http://www.uwnc.org.