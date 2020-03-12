Bocce Clubers Set Friday Happy Hours

As the Lake Wildwood Bocce Club ramps up its 2020 season, effective March 13 the Club will host a weekly Friday afternoon Bocce Club Happy Hour at the Meadow Park Bocce Courts from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

Happy Hour admission is free; no advanced reservations are required. Both members and non-members are welcome! Everyone is asked to bring their own beverage (BYOB) and snacks (BYOS).

Folks may also wish to bring foldable chairs just in case the existing seating accommodations are full. These afternoon gatherings will include casual Bocce game play along with some friendly camaraderie and fun—which the Club has popularized whenever it meets.

When the season begins in April, the Bocce Club will continue with a revised weekly morning and afternoon casual play schedule plus monthly bocce tournaments and member socials.

New members are always encouraged to join the Club. Newbies will be gladly coached how to play the game. Bocce is a simple to learn game, good low impact exercise that’s “easy on the bones”, and a nice way to make new friends in the community. Come on out and enjoy the nice weather. Play Bocce!

For additional information please contact Club President, Gary DeRivi at 530-432-9059 or email: gmderivi@outlook.com.