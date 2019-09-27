Bob Mariani — ‘Thanks and Farewell to Lake Wildwood’

After 50 years in various service industries, the last 39 years in community management and the most recent two-plus years with Lake Wildwood, I’m moving on to retirement, or at least semi-retirement.

My time at Lake Wildwood has been challenging yet very fulfilling. Thanks to so many excellent Board members, committee members and Association members, a tremendous number of goals were reached during the past 27 months.

My primary goal when I took the position here was to leave the Community better than I found it, and with your help, that goal has been reached.

Thank you for the opportunity. I can assure you that my wife, Polly, and I will miss so many of you and this beautiful area.