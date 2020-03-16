Board Suspends Major Assocition Operations Until April 1

To provide a safe and healthy community during this time of the Pandemic COVID-19 virus, the Lake Wildwood Association has closed until April 1, 2020. The Board of Directors met this morning in an open session and by unanimous consensus agreed to observe the recommended safety guidelines issued by the CDC and State of California. What this means to the community:

* The Administration Office is closed to all traffic. There will be staff working from home that are assigned to address the critical needs of the community, such as HOA demands, payment demands, and any access for new tenants and owners. Please note that there will be no staff on premises to assist in any other needs. The EMO office will be also working from home but will be available when property inspections are required for the sale of transfer of a property. No staff will be available in the office. Parking passes will not be issued during this time. If you require someone to have access to the community, we ask that you call this person in during this time by calling (530) 432-1166.

* Food and Beverage is closed. The Clubhouse, Restaurant, and Bar will be closed for all meetings, activities, and service until April 1, 2020. All events have been cancelled.

* Public Works will remain operational as the staff does not work directly with the public. They will be practicing safe workplace protocols by maintaining a safe distance, not working side-by-side, and avoiding public contact as much as possible. During this time, the staff will be addressing some needed maintenance and repair work throughout Lake Wildwood.

* Golf will remain open during this time. Our Golf Pro will continue to operate and schedule tee times. What we ask is that you help in maintaining a 6-person limit at a time in the Golf Pro Shop. We encourage all golfers to purchase at least one sleeve of golf balls or a glove for every container of toilet paper that they purchased from Holiday Market. There will be no food and beverage service during this time.

* Golf Course Maintenance will continue to be active. We will be taking this time to Aerify the Golf Course instead of the scheduled Aerification in April. This will take advantage of the downturn in business and provide a much-needed boost in the quality of golf in April.

* The Community Center is closed during this time. There will be no classes, meetings, or events, and no access to the facilities during the shut-down.

* Tennis and Pickleball players may play using personal discretion.

* The Lake is open and may be used during this time.

* Community Restrooms will remain open and will be maintained as usual.

* Security and the Gates will remain open and maintained as usual. We ask that you avoid personal visits to the Security Office or Gates unless it is an emergency. Please remember that due to the inability to get entrance passes, you will be calling your guests and service employees in for each visit, (530) 432-1166.

* Lake Wildwood has not recorded any Member or employee with the COVID-19 virus and will continue to be responsible and prudent in our actions to prevent any contamination of our community.

I sincerely apologize for this huge inconvenience, but we should all realize that these are not normal times. Our responsible behavior individually and as an Association are critically important.

We will be posting updates through e-blasts and on the website at http://www.lwwa.org .

If you have an urgent matter, please email info@lwwa.org .