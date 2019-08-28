Board Of Directors’ Planning & Business Meeting

Results: August 27, 2019

Consent Calendar

Committee Appointments – The Board approved appointments to fill various committee vacancies. The Board wants to thank these community members for stepping forward and taking part in our Association governance. Approved Committee Voting appointments are as follows: Community Relations – Mike Doscher; Environmental Management – Ron Barker; Golf – Bambi Flanigan; Finance – Gail Headstrom; Public Safety – Edward Kirkley. Approved Committee Associate appointment is as follows: Public Works – Anthony Dallojacono.

Delinquent Assessments – The Board authorized the recording of liens against delinquent lots and to refer these delinquent accounts to our collection agency for processing.

Ratify Required Financial Reports For Civil Code 5500 Compliance – The Board ratified the Cash Transfers and Bank Reconciliations as required financial reports for Civil Code 5500. The General Ledger and Check Registers will be ratified at the September Business Meeting.

Proposed Rule Changes

a. The Board granted final approval to the proposed changes to Administration Rule R-1.40.20, which incorporates the refundable Owner deposit into the Rule and describes when the deposit will be refunded to the Owner; requires payment of the Owner fee and Owner deposit prior to Tenant registration and admittance to Lake Wildwood with the effect of assuring fees and deposits are collected from those Owners that rent/lease their properties and reducing potential for loss to the Association for damage to Association property by a tenant where an Owner deposit has not been collected. A final notice regarding these changes will be published in The Wildwood Independent.

a. The Board granted final approval to the proposed changes to Environmental Management Rule R-6.20.40 & Public Works Policy 8.10, to bring consistency and allow Members the ability to do basic maintenance in Common Areas adjoining their property through a permitting process managed by the EMO. A final notice regarding these changes will be published in The Wildwood Independent.

New Business Discussion

Project Approval Document For Clubhouse Patio Curtains – The Board discussed a Community Improvement project for Clubhouse Patio Curtains. Board consensus was for this item to come to the next Business Meeting for approval.

Project Approval Document For A Forklift – The Board discussed and approved a Community Improvement project for a Forklift.

Replacement Reserve Expenditure for Public Works Fuel Management System and Marina Fuel Management System and Pump – The Board discussed a replacement reserve expenditure for Public Works Fuel Management System and Marina Fuel Management System and Pump. Board consensus was for this item to come to the next Business Meeting for approval.

KPIs (Receivables & DelinquenciES) – Director Selby gave a presentation on KPIs for Receivables and Delinquencies. (This was covered during Reports).

New Business

Proposed Rule Changes – Environmental Management Rule R-6.20.50 – The Board gave first approval to proposed rule changes to Environmental Management Rule R-6.20.50 which updates privacy screen and fencing standards, and changes materials requirements to require fire resistant materials with the effect of guiding homeowners in constructing privacy screens and use of fire resistant materials. These changes will be published in The Wildwood Independent for Membership review.

Project Approval Document – For Jonas Data Mart Module – The Board discussed and approved Community Improvement Funds for a Jonas Data Mart Module.

Replacement Reserve Expenditure For Fy 2019-20 Roads Project – The Board discussed a Replacement Reserve expenditure for FY 2019-20 Roads Project. Board consensus was to accept the recommendation from Management to postpone the project until next fiscal year.

Acceptance Of Annual Audit Report – Representatives from the McClintock Accountancy Corporation, the firm that conducted an audit of our 2018/19 Fiscal Year expenditures and financial status presented their findings during Reports to the Board. The Board accepted the Audit Report.

Comply With Civil Code 5502 – The Board discussed and authorized fund transfers that will comply with Civil Code 5502.