Board of Directors Candidate Statements

KIM: I merged all into this one piece. Each has a mug. Caryl is the lady…I’ll point out the other two guys when you’re ready.

thanks

mike

Caryl Fairfull

Hello, Lake Wildwood Citizens!

Please let me introduce myself as a candidate for the Board of Directors in the upcoming election. I love living at Lake Wildwood and look forward to giving back to the community by serving on the Board. My husband, Doug, and I have lived here since 2012. I have owned property here since 2006, since I wanted to be here so badly. I joined the Lady Niners in 2007 and have enjoyed being part of this community ever since.

Doug and I have been married for 36 years and have three children and six grandchildren between us. My son and Doug’s daughter live in the Bay Area with four of our grandchildren. Doug’s son and children live in London. Doug is retired from the USAF and is an electrical engineer.

We moved to Lake Wildwood because of the strong sense of community and activities here. I continue on with the Lady Niners and have served as their rep on the Golf Committee for over two years. Doug and I have served as vice commodores of the Yacht Club. I have also done TV programs as part of Channel 95 after I learned about their contributions to the community. I play pickleball and Bridge here.

I served on the Ad Hoc Clubhouse Committee from 2014–2017 and served as secretary for the three-hour weekly meetings. No small task! Working under Fred Huberty and with three different Lake Wildwood presidents was a great way to learn how our community works.

On this committee I was responsible for the campaign to raise funds for Clubhouse amenities. We raised over $100,000 for fireplaces, a wall water fountain and other “frills” that were not in the budget. I was responsible for and implemented the Donor Tree in the lobby of the Clubhouse to recognize the donors, as well as the Commemorative Paver program that raised money and still keeps memories alive about the special people in Lake Wildwood. Doug generously donated his beloved walnut for the nameplate over the tree.

My education started with a BA from UC Santa Barbara in nutrition and dietetics. I did my dietetic internship at the Bronx VA Hospital during the Viet Nam War. I eventually got my Masters in business administration from Santa Clara University, as a single mom, while also working full time.

My professional background started at Kaiser Santa Clara as a registered dietitian doing clinical care, and then as director of food and nutrition services for 10 years.

During that time, I served as chair of the hospital disaster committee for five years. I worked alongside the Santa Clara City fire chief designing hospital drills and setting up the incident command center for the hospital. Later I was hired as clinic manager for allergy and psychiatry and then OB/GYN, managing clinics for over fifty providers and more than a hundred support staff.

Just before retiring from Kaiser Permanente, I was recruited to Stanford Clinics to manage their OB/GYN Clinic. I became an expert in JCAHO accreditation and later a consultant in quality management.

Upon moving to this area, I worked at Sierra Nevada Hospital and, lastly, at Golden Empire as a consultant dietitian.

My board experience started on the San Jose Peninsula District of the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, moving up to the state level. I was elected as president of the California Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (7,000 members). In 2000 I was elected to the position of treasurer of the American Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and its foundation, serving over 70,000 professionals.

Since we moved to the Gold Country, I have served on the board of directors of the Miners Foundry and as treasurer of Empire Mine Park Association for three years. During that time we had a State grant for a $5 million audit project that I had to administer with a team of volunteers.

In Lake Wildwood I have attended some of the Leadership and Sustainability meetings. I attended the “Seminar for Future Board Members,” led by Tom Cross, along with my fellow candidates Michael Selby and Randy Smith. It was helpful to learn what to expect as a Board member here. I recently received a certificate from the Community Associations Institute for completion of its Board Leadership Workshop.

I ask for your vote so I can serve the community I love. I have no specific agenda at this time but intend to serve all residents in this common interest community. My interests focus on finances: reducing costs and optimizing services.

As part of sustainability, I would support Lake Wildwood proceeding toward solar installation, which we could not afford when the Clubhouse was built. We all need to be cognizant of fire readiness, and I strongly support Board policy and budgeting for fuel reduction and public safety as part of fire readiness.

Thank you and please vote!

Michael Selby

Hello, my name is Michael Selby, and since I’m one of the four members of our community who are running for three vacant positions on our Lake Wildwood Board of Directors, I thought it’d be a good idea to introduce myself. My wife, Gudrun, and I moved here two years ago, having retired from careers in the Bay Area. We’re proud parents and grandparents. I’m 70 and she is, of course, ageless!

I will never forget the first time I traveled from Grass Valley down Highway 20 to Lake Wildwood. It was April and everything was green and pristine. I saw signs that said “Lake Wildwood Association Adopt-a-Highway,” and I was impressed that the people of Lake Wildwood kept their highway clean. And then my wife and I entered Lake Wildwood, and again I was impressed at how lovely the homes were, and the care with which they were kept. I was also impressed at the beauty of the common space — the golf course, the parks, the Lake. I wanted to be part of a neighborhood where people took care of their private property and also of their commonly owned property.

Since moving in and getting settled, my wife has joined the Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus and I quickly joined the litter team, keeping Highway 20 clean the last 20 months. She also eventually joined the Art Club, and I became a member of the Finance Committee, where I’m now working on a project to make our budget and expense data more visual and understandable — a task I spent the last 20 years of my life doing for major corporations across the country.

I’ve also served on the board of my church, including chairing a fund-raising drive and serving as board president.

Over the last eight months, the Lake Wildwood Board has been sponsoring a series of programs to deepen our understanding of how Lake Wildwood operates and to help prepare people for serving on the Board. These have included an “Informed Member” program last Fall, an “Informed Leader” program in January/February and the recently finished “Seminar for Future Board Members” — a series of 13 workshops in all. I completed all three programs, plus an additional Homeowner Association Board Leadership workshop, sponsored by the Community Association Institute.

Hats off to the Lake Wildwood Board for sponsoring this training and for attempting to prepare a next generation of Lake Wildwood leadership. These programs were invaluable, and three of the four candidates in this election (Caryl Fairfull, Randy Smith and myself) graduated from this series.

I look around Lake Wildwood and I see the results of a great deal of work by people who have come before me. I see our beautiful parks, Community Center, pool, tennis and pickleball courts, golf course, lake and of course our beautiful new Clubhouse. All of this beauty, which we all own in common, was created by the hard work of hundreds of people, many of whom are still a part of our community.

I want to be a part of that tradition, a part of that story. If I’m elected to serve three years on the Board, I want to be able to look back and see that I gave my part as well.

One of the challenges here in Lake Wildwood is balancing the interests of the wide variety of people in our community. My commitment is to take seriously all the various interests, both of the affluent and the not as affluent, the owners and the renters, the dog lovers, the golfers, the parents, children, and grandparents — for each and every one of us has his or her own reasons for loving Lake Wildwood.

We have many challenges (fire preparedness, road and culvert repair, lake desilting and more), and we need to manage our resources wisely and transparently. It will be a balancing act, and I’ll do my best to treat all members of our community with dignity, respect and fairness.

I’d like to serve you these next three years on your Board of Directors, and I’d welcome your vote. Thanks!

Randy Smith

Hi, my name is Randy Smith. I am a candidate running for one of three Lake Wildwood Board of Director seats this year. Since most of you probably don’t know who I am, I wanted to take this opportunity to provide some information about myself.

I have been married for 44 years to my wonderful wife, Marguerite. We have three grown children (two boys and one girl) and one grandson. We bought our house in Lake Wildwood in January 2014 and when we both retired we moved in, full time, in June 2015.It has been a dream come true.

When we were searching for a place to retire, we looked at many locations all across the country. What attracted us to Lake Wildwood was the peace and serenity, along with all of the amenities that were available. Most of all was the sense of community. We were amazed at the number of people that waved as we drove by and all the friendly people we met. Coming from Southern California, it was a very different environment and truly refreshing. It was just what we were looking for.

Soon after moving in full time, we wanted to be informed and aware of what was happening in our community so we started attending Board meetings. We currently attend almost all scheduled public Board meetings.

I also wanted to become more active in the community so I joined two committees. I currently serve as a voting member and vice chair of the Public Safety Committee and an associate member of the Environmental Management Committee. I headed up a work group to inventory the security infrastructure and to work on proposals for a new security access software program that is planned to be installed later this fall.

As for my background, I have a BA in business administration with a concentration in management from California State University, Fullerton. During my career, I worked for six major corporations in positions that ranged from frontline supervisory to national management.

For the last 19 years of my work life, I worked at the corporate office for American Honda Motor Company in Torrance, California. My final position was the national manager for Continuous Improvement and Owner Retention.

My group’s task was to work with our independent dealers to improve their processes so that they retained their customers. Not an easy task but we made great progress. Focusing on process improvement and measuring results, we were able to have one of the highest owner retention rates in the industry. I feel that experience will benefit me in maximizing our limited resources here in Lake Wildwood.

Last summer I started thinking about running for the Board of Directors. At that point, I didn’t really know how things worked here in Lake Wildwood or what the Board of Directors actually did. I have to commend the current Board of Directors for creating an educational platform that was designed to provide members an opportunity to become informed on Lake Wildwood and the Board of Directors.

I enrolled and completed the “Informed Member” program last fall and the “Informed Leader” program earlier this year. When the “Seminar for Future Board Members” was announced to be held in April and May of this year, I quickly enrolled in that opportunity too. I found that course to be the final piece I needed to be prepared to run for a seat on the Board of Directors.

As part of the study, I also completed the “Board Leadership Development Workshop” that is offered by the Community Associations Institute. Two of my fellow candidates, Caryl Fairfull and Michael Selby, also completed the above training.

In Lake Wildwood we face many challenges, from managing our common interest assets, maximizing our amenity usage, our security, Lake Wildwood’s financial health and fire preparedness. We must work together as a community to find solutions that will benefit the entire community and I pledge to do just that.

I am asking for your vote for the important role of Lake Wildwood Board of Director. I am ready to start working for our community. Thank you.

No statement was received by Candidate Robert Dubsky — ed