BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ BUSINESS MEETING

MAY 28, 2019

RESULTS

CONSENT CALENDAR

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENTS — The Board approved appointments to fill various committee vacancies. The Board wants to thank these community members for stepping forward and taking part in our Association governance. Approved Committee Voting appointments are as follows: Ad Hoc Governing Documents – Bob Martin; Finance – Colin Phillips; Parks and Recreation – Dolores “Lori” Brown; Social – Lynn Amaral and Elly Stickney. Approved Committee Associate appointments are as follows: Ad Hoc Fire Risk Reduction – Tom Cross; Community Relations – Linda Murphy; Social – Jackie Hignight and Donna Rowe.

DELINQUENT ASSESSMENTS — There were no new liens to record.

RATIFY REQUIRED FINANCIAL REPORTS FOR CIVIL CODE 5500 COMPLIANCE — The Board ratified the required financial reports for Civil Code 5500.

PROPOSED RULE CHANGES

a. The Board granted final approval to the proposed changes to Finance Rules R-4.20.20 and R-4.20.25 to comply with Davis-Stirling and current best practices. A final notice regarding these changes will be published in The Wildwood Independent (TWI).

a. The Board granted final approval to the proposed changes to Golf Rule R- 7.10.10 to allow public guests to purchase the “Public Unlimited Golf Package” and to play golf, on a trial basis of one year (cap of 20 persons), with the effect of adding Golf and Reserve revenue. A final notice regarding these changes will be published in The Wildwood Independent (TWI).

DISCUSSION

MEET THE CANDIDATES NIGHT — The Board discussed “Meet the Candidates Night,” which will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, in The Oaks Clubhouse, Cedar Room, so that the Membership has an opportunity to meet those Members who are running for the Board of Directors. Board consensus was to move forward with Meet the Candidates Night as scheduled and to record the event and post a video on the website.

SENATE BILL SB 323 — The Board discussed and determined further action regarding Senate Bill SB 323 (HPOA bill). (1903-13, Doscher/ Barker/ Mariani). Board consensus was for Secretary Barker to compose a letter to be sent to the Senate.

NEW BUSINESS

REPLACEMENT RESERVE EXPENDITURE FOR LWA DEPARTMENTAL COMPUTERS — The Board approved a Replacement Reserve expenditure for LWA Departmental Computers.

JUSTIFICATION FOR PUBLIC WORKS USE OF A GOLF MAINTENANCE UTILITY VEHICLE — The Board approved a request to delay disposal of a utility vehicle for limited trial of up to one year by the Public Works Department.

STANDING PERMIT FOR RESIDENTS TO CUT TREES BETWEEN THREE (3) AND EIGHT (8) INCHES IN DIAMETER — The Board approved granting a standing permit for residents to cut trees between three (3) and eight (8) inches in diameter.

USE OF MINNOW WAY PROPERTY HOUSE — The Board approved Minnow Way Property House Rental.

SENATE BILL SB 323 — This item was moved to Discussion.

COMMITTEE APPOINTMENT REGARDING RULE R.2.10.30, Provision D — The Board approved Linda Bailey, Parks and Recreation Committee, to continue serving on the Committee while her spouse, Mark Bailey, serves as a Director on the Board of Directors.