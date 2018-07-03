Board Election Balloting Update! — GM

Over the past several days a few Members contacted the Administration office inquiring as to why they did not received their ballots. After receiving several calls, the accounting staff began looking into the matter. The result of this review is it was found that the database used to print labels for the Board election ballots did not include those Members who had purchased golf, tennis and pickleball annuals. As a result, these Members did not receive their ballots. To assure that all of these Members who are in good standing have an opportunity to vote, ballots will be mailed today to those Members who were not included in the original ballot mailing. All Members are urged to vote in the Board election to assure a quorum and election of the single candidate who is seeking a Board seat. We apologize for this oversight.