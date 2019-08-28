Biggs’ Lightening Strikes Twice

Lightening may not strike in the same place twice, but Dick Biggs’ bocce team leadership sure does!

At the Bocce Club’s monthly Saturday morning tournament on Aug. 10, once again Dick was the captain of his bocce team, helping to lead Team Biggs to victory! This is Dick’s second consecutive team captain tournament win, assisted this time by able bocce teammates Claire Plake, Elmer Fairbanks and Carol Campbell.

The August event, managed by the Club’s tournament director Larry Flint, was well fielded with six four-person bocce teams, playing in a fun and friendly single-elimination format.

Winning the morning’s event required two back-to-back game victories for Team Biggs. Each of the winning team members received a $10.00 Oaks Clubhouse restaurant gift card.

During the morning’s games everyone also enjoyed some tasty morning breakfast treats, fresh fruits, OJ and a bit of bubbly. During the spring and summer season the Bocce Club hosts a monthly tournament for Club members on the second Saturday. Not especially competitive but somewhat enthusiastic, the games are played by teams equitably selected by the tournament director.

The team ladders typically play in a single-elimination format. Recreation pick-up bocce games are also played throughout the week at the Meadow Park bocce courts. The Bocce Club is laid back, lots of fun and a nice way to make new friends! New members are always welcome!

For more info about Lake Wildwood’s Bocce Club, contact Club president Michelle Moore at (949) 363-3992 or go to http://www.LWWA.org under Amenities/Clubs.