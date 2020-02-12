Beware! First Paragraph Will Make You Hungry

Do you dream of having sweet-smelling roses, citrus trees loaded with juicy fruit, a colorful variety of flowers and bulbs, fresh strawberries and blueberries ready for picking, heirloom tomatoes and your favorite veggies at your fingertips? What about a lovely Japanese maple with pink impatiens cascading under its canopy?

You may think that has to be a dream, because you live in Lake Wildwood with rocky clay soil, your house is built on a steep slope or on a small lot with no area suitable for a garden, hungry deer are constantly roaming your yard, and you really, really dislike wire cages!

Don’t give up; there’s hope.

Let’s talk about bringing your dream garden to your deck or patio by using an assortment of pots and creative containers in which to grow your favorite plants.

Please join the Garden Club on Tuesday, March 10, at 1:00 p.m., in the Lake Room, for a fun-filled presentation on deck gardening by Paula Farrell, a long-time member of the Lake Wildwood Garden Club.

Paula has been enjoying gardening since she was nine years old, inspired by her mother, grandmother and aunt. She has participated in numerous horticultural and landscape design clinics and seminars throughout California and Arizona, including the Sonoma County Master Gardener program.

Paula’s accumulation of gardening knowledge is a result of 60 years of learning from veteran gardeners, dedicated nursery owners and small-town farmers and orchardists in northern California.

During the last several years, Paula has been an honorary member of Bill Hamilton’s Lake Wildwood staff assisting with improving the landscaping in our parks, golf course, entrance gates, Community Center and Clubhouse.

Refreshments will be served at the March 10 event and guests are welcome.

Questions? Contact Sherin Kyte sskyte@comcast.net or 432-3843.