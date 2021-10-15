BEFORE LAKE WILDWOOD

Session 1 informed us of THOSE WHO CAME FIRST. Wendy discussed the mystique of California and its resources that drew trappers, explorers, emigrants, and adventurers creating the largest migration in the history of man.

Anthony House



Session 2 informed us of THE NEW DIVERSITY as the Sierra foothills were filled with over 90,000 people from all parts of the world. We learned who were the first settlers in our community and what they found as they reached the banks of our own Deer Creek.

You are just in time for Session 3: THE COMMUNITY OF ANTHONY HOUSE, the final lecture in this series taking place from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, in the Lake Room.

You do not want to miss the end of our journey. The enduring wealth of California was not to be found in its gold deposits, but in its people and its rich agricultural resources. The community of Anthony House, as Lake Wildwood was originally called, quickly became in important producer of fruits, dairy, nuts, and wine. Family life centered around schools, churches, and social associations replaced the rough and tumble of the Gold Rush Era. We’ll meet some of our early neighbors and discuss the community they created.

Come meet S. Pancake F. Who was he?