BE PREPARED

During periods of elevated fire danger, PG&E may proactively turn off power as a last resort to help prevent wildfires. These events, called Public Safety Power Outages or PSPS, are most common during the months of September to November when we experience high temperatures, low humidity, and seasonal Diablo winds.

Stay Alert

Pay attention to weather forecasts and local media. If PG&E is considering a PSPS, it will be widely publicized.

Update Your Contact Information and Sign Up for Notifications

PG&E sends out PSPS notifications starting several days before one occurs and continuing until power has been fully restored. PG&E account holders automatically get these notifications, but make sure your contact information is up to date by going to pge.com/myalerts (login required).

Consider signing up other members of your household, sign up for your work address, or sign up for the address of a loved one who does not use technology at pge.com/addressalerts .

Finally, save PG&E’s number in your contacts so your smart phone recognizes incoming calls and text messages (1-800-743-5002)

Prepare Now

Prepare a stay bag with back up lighting, phone, radio, batteries, and enough shelf stable food, and water to last one week. Practice opening your garage door manually. Make a list of things to do when you receive a PSPS warning. For instance, set your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings, recharge all your battery-operated devices, and download some movies or digital books to pass the time.

Find more useful planning tips at

pge.com/en_US/residential/outages/public-safety-power-shuttoff/learn-about-psps.page.

We’re All in This Together

Don’t forget to check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and disabled who are especially vulnerable without power. Not everyone has the means or wherewithal to purchase and operate a generator. Offering a plate of dinner, a cool drink, or a bit of company can turn a trying time into a mere annoyance.