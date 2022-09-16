Be Prepared: Watch Duty

Watch Duty is a new, simple-to-use smartphone app that might provide your first notice of local fire activity. The app pushes notifications to your phone with a simple and clear explanation of the fire’s location and status. Inside the app you can find a map and newsfeed with more details. The early notification feature is especially valuable because Lake Wildwood’s strategy for wildfire is to be prepared and leave early. With early notification, you can start to check well-established local sources like YubaNet and official sources like the Nevada County Dashboard. You’ll also have more time to prepare for a potential evacuation order or decide that leaving before an evacuation order makes sense for you. To learn more, watch How to Track Local Wildfires on the Fire Wise page of the Lake Wildwood website, lwwa.org.

Watch Duty is free and available for both Android and iOS. You can find links to download it at watchduty.org. You don’t have to register to use the app and you can choose whether to allow the app to know your location (it’s better to allow it). There are a few other choices, including which counties you want to monitor. I selected our county and each of the surrounding counties: Yuba, Sierra, and Placer. If you don’t have a smart phone, you can use Watch Duty in your browser at app.watchduty.org. You won’t get notifications in your browser, but all the information is the same.

Watch Duty was created last summer and is made possible by a nonprofit organization and the trained, experienced volunteers who operate it. The Code of Conduct, which is shown on watchduty.org, includes this reassuring message: “We take our responsibility very seriously and as such we adhere to a strict code of conduct. We are in a challenging position because we are trying to keep the community informed in real-time without undermining the authorities. Our reporters, are very strict about confirming sources and have rigorous guidelines about what we publish and more importantly, what we don’t.”

Another reassuring note about the app comes from a recent story in the North Bay Business Journal, which says there were 193,000 registered users of the app by last October, and 180,000 of them were watching the app when fires erupted.

Watch Duty is a highly valuable service provided entirely by skilled volunteers. I hope you will join me with a contribution which you can make on their app or their website.