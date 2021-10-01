Be Kind, We are All in this Together

Bryan Cox



As we shift into another season here at Lake Wildwood, I am reflective of the many experiences this past year has brought. With the struggle of opening our clubhouse, pool, and amenity areas this past season, we were faced with inconsistent challenges and opportunities. Let’s take the continuous poor air quality we have all had to endure over the last five months, COVID lock downs, member and staff COVID cases, and the ever-changing rules, regulations, and local and state mandates that changed almost weekly. Some good things happened, and we were able to celebrate The Fourth of July, listen to some great music in our parks, see our grandchildren and children play in the lake and pool.

We are moving into a mandatory vaccination policy for our staff as directed by OSHA. Currently, we are waiting on the written mandate but are making arrangements for the weekly testing of those staff members who will not be vaccinated. We ordered our test kits and are expecting to receive them all in the next week or two. Please help our staff by not questioning our mandatory mask requirement in order to enter the buildings of the Clubhouse, Golf Shop, Community Center and Administration Office.

It’s that time of year to remember rutting season of our resident deer population. The males can get aggressive, so when driving, please pay extra attention to deer darting across the roadways as they chase one another in their annual dance of love and courtship. I would also like to remind people to not feed the deer. I had a deer get aggressive with me because I was not going to feed them. She followed me almost into the house and was going for my hand that I had my bag of chips in. This is a sure sign that they are being fed by someone irresponsibly. It is an enforceable law to not feed wild animals for a reason. You may be enjoying their presence, but you are also creating a danger to others.

As we continue to do our roadside clearing, remember that our crew is there to clear the roadsides and not the open areas. That is a separate operation altogether. Many are asking why our very small team of three are not clearing lots, and it is simply not what we are asking them to do. It is very important to clear the roadways for a safe evacuation in the event of a fire. As we look at next year’s budget we will as we did this last year keep increasing the operating budget to get into more of the open lots, common areas, and heavily green areas. We are also in the process of getting some much-needed equipment that is designed to help our crews clear the blackberries and other fire fuels around the community. We are very excited to get these pieces of equipment added to our inventory of tools to put to good use.

I know that you have all read this plea before, but due to circumstances I am compelled to remind the community that taking out your frustrations on another person is unacceptable. Vulgar, rude, and demeaning language will not be tolerated when directed at other members or staff. In short, the frequency of verbal and very threatening attacks on members and staff have not improved. Let’s all take the road of maturity and stop this behavior. Again, we are all going through crisis together. We will all get through this together not against each other.