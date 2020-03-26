Be Fire Wise: Yards

At the recent town hall meeting, CalFire reviewed their defensible space guidelines. These had been shared previously with Members but can be somewhat overwhelming to put in place at one time.

This is a short list of recommendations from the Lake Wildwood Fire Wise Working Group that will help you get underway now. Focus initially on the following:

• Remove vegetation, mulch, leaves and other flammable materials at least five feet from your house.

• Move wood piles 30 feet from any structure.

• Remove all dead and dying vegetation from your property, including branches up to at least six feet above the ground (or six feet above any plantings below a tree).

• Clear a canopy from limbs overhanging your driveway up to 15 feet and remove hazardous vegetation along the sides of the driveway. A list of such vegetation can be obtained from the Association’s Environmental Management Organization.

These actions should buy you some time to evacuate, if necessary, and allow fire apparatus to get to your house, if needed.

As you know, the Association is also focusing resources alongside the roads to allow for safer evacuation, if necessary. Please pay special attention to the new Rule and take advantage of the latitude you have to continue to have ornamental landscaping on the land in front, albeit consistent with proper fire risk reduction guidelines.

As the year progresses we will provide additional “helpful hints” on how to continue preparing for any fire challenges in the future.