Be Fire Wise ‘Tidbits’ — First Five Feet
In a recent article, we briefly discussed a short list of initiatives for getting ready for the fire season, one of which was clearing five feet around houses, garages and other structures. This includes removing plants especially known to be flammable (see Plant Lists on lwwa.org / Emergency Preparedness / AED Information / Fire Risk Reduction then “Be Fire Wise” or at the Administration Office), raking up leaves and other debris around structures, replacing wood mulch with a non-flammable ground cover or leaving bare, cleaning debris on deck and underneath, removing a wood pile, cutting back overhanging limbs, blowing-off leaves from the roof, cleaning gutters, etc.
These actions will make the structures less vulnerable to burning embers, which can blow ahead of a fire a mile or more away.
There are many more initiatives we can undertake as homeowners over time. The Fire Wise Committee is prepared to advise you on how to best prioritize the work.
