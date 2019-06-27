Karen Price just got back from the WGANC Swingin’ Seniors Best Ball Tournament. It was held June 24 and 25 at Cameron Park CC. Karen and Her partner, Carol Clifton from Sierra View, teamed up to win Low Gross in the 1st flight with 66 Stableford points. Congratulations Karen!

Marion Bennett tells me that LWW came thru again at the Auburn Valley’s Invitational on June 20th and 21st. Mary Jane Brusher’s team came in 2nd low Net in the 2nd flight and Marion Bennett’s team came in 1st low gross in the 2nd fight and 2nd in the horse race. Yea for LWW, go LWW.

The Queen Bee tournament finished up on June 20th. Thanks to Terri Mesple and Betsy Szyper for putting on a fun tournament for us! Everyone played really well during the two-day event. As evidenced by the large number of Birdies and Chip-ins that you ladies achieved. As well as the number of Breaks. The week of June 13th there were four of you that had Breaks. That is more than we had all last year. Congratulations to Nita Edwards for Breaking 100 for the first time with a nice 93. Sandy Twohig broke 90 for her first time with a nice 89. Shari Davis Broke 90 for her first time with an 88. And Chris Fridman broke 90 with a nice 87. Congratulations ladies!

Those with Birdies on June 13th QB were:

Trish Willard Hole #2 & Birdie/Chip-in Hole #18

Karen Price Hole #7 & Birdie/Chip-in Hole #12

Nina Quintal Hole #6

Patricia O’Toole Hole #2

Dona Mahoney Hole #3

Shari Davis Birdie/Chip-in Hole #11

Claudia Archer Birdie/Chip-in Hole #6

Orene Sanders Hole #9 & #11

Judy Pennington Hole #16

Candy Pray Hole #11

Penelope Crumpley Hole #18

Those with Chip-ins on June 13th QB were:

Terry Mesple Hole #3

Shari Davis Hole #12

Linda Thode Hole #6

Those with Birdies on June 20th QB were:

Marilyn Baca Hole #11

Karen Price Hole #17

Trish Willard Hole #2

Patti Egge Hole #1 & #4

Kathleen Galbo Birdie Hole #1 and Chip-in Hole #14

Judy Pennington Chip-in Hole #18

The over all Low Net and receiving this year’s Queen Bee title was the team of Claudia Archer and Shari Davis with a two-day total of 191.

Flighted teams winning two- day total scores were:

Flight One First Place Chris Fridman/Nina Quintal 196

Second Place Betty Moyles/Sandy Twohig 197

Third Place Penelope Crumpley/Patricia O’Toole 200

Flight Two First Place Maria Fahey/Dianna Mortara 194

Second Place Nita Edwards/Trish Willard 201

Third Place Jane Butler/Orene Sanders 208

Flight Three First Place Gayle Liljeblad/Sandy Turzak 199

Second Place Kerri Julian/Nancy Venable 200

Third Place Dona Mahoney/Verda Powers 202

Flight Four First Place Candy Pray/Yvetta Testman 197

Second Place Joyce Maddox/Liz Simpson 202

The fourth Flight only had four teams competing so the payout was for ½ the flight rather than 1/3 of the teams in the flight.

July 18t will be the Battle of the Sexes! Grab your Lady partner and we will match you by your team handicap with members of the 18-hole Men’s club. The sign-up sheet and flyer are in the Pro Shop! Cost is $5 per person. Bring your checks or if you pay cash put it in an envelope with your name and place it in the manila envelope in the Pro Shop. This is a 2-person best ball match play round. You may choose your female partner and you will be paired up with a team of 2 men with similar handicaps. You will receive 1 point for winning your individual match and ½ point for a tie. The individual points will be added to determine the club score. The club that has the most accumulated points will win and share the prize money.

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact MJ Brusher at 205-9492 for details on how to join our club.

My next article is due on July 10, so please have any club related information to me by that deadline. Enjoy the sunshine and I will see you on the course.