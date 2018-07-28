Barker elected to Board—Murphey and Trimble appointed to fill two vacancies
July 28, 2018
Lake Wildwood Association Board of Directors
Connie Barker has been elected to the Lake Wildwood Board of Directors.
Chuck Murphey and Darrell Trimble have been appointed to the Board, filling two recently vacated seats.
The results were announced at the Annual Meeting, Saturday, July 28.
According to Alexis Tjoa, the number of lots eligible to vote – 2785; the number of valid ballots required for passage – 697 and the total number of valid ballots received – 954
Voting yes were 837 in favor of Barker. There were 109 "unmarked" and eight "invalid" ballots received.
The Organizational Meeting was recessed and will reconvene on 7/31 at 10 a.m. in the Clubhouse Acorn Room.
