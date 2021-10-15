Barbara Tiegs is Citizen of the Year for 2021

The four candidates for Citizen of the Year this year, left to right: Barbara Tiegs, Doug Moon, Linda Bailey, and Bob Martin

Photo by Donna Brazil

The Citizen of the Year was announced at the Board Planning Meeting held in the Clubhouse Cedar Room on September 28, 2021, and Barbara Tiegs was presented the award. This award is presented by the Community Relations Committee each year to recognize the efforts and contributions of nominated individuals in the Lake Wildwood community. There were four candidates for Citizen of the Year this year, left to right: Barbara Tiegs, Doug Moon, Linda Bailey, and Bob Martin (as pictured). Each one of our candidates was richly deserving of recognition.

Doug Moon has worked for years picking up trash along Highway 20 as part of Lake Wildwood’s Adopt a Highway program. He was one of the original members and a spokesman for the Save our Bridge Campaign that led to the restoration of the historic Bridgeport Bridge over the South Yuba River. He is a good neighbor and a great citizen of LWA.

Bob Martin has been one of our favorite citizens for several years both as a leader and worker in the community. This year he formed the Citizens that Care club to promote the community collection and resale of recyclables for the benefit of our local foodbanks and other charities. He served as the membership chair of the Men’s Niners Golf Club. For years he supported the Adopt a Highway program. He has been instrumental in the reformatting and review of all the governing documents and has dedicated endless time and energy working with Administration on rule changes for the past five-plus years. He has given unselfishly of his time and talent to support the Board and the community.

As a perennial nominee for Citizen of the Year award we should probably consider giving Linda Bailey a lifetime achievement award. This year alone as chair of Parks and Recreation she kept the community alive with in-person events when almost all other community gatherings were cancelled due to Covid. She personally oversaw the restoration of our hiking trail and the complete rehabilitation of Meadow Park, taking both eyesores and turning them into gems in the community. She is a tireless advocate for the Parks and oversees a comprehensive program for their improvement. She has been cited as an effective community leader who still has time to organize and participate in junior tennis clinic. She is clearly loved by her fellow members for all that she has done over the past ten years.

Our 2021 Citizen of the Year, Barbara Tiegs, has distinguished herself as the chair of the Firewise Committee. In that capacity she has improved our relationships with all the County Fire Services and personally coordinated with our consultants to produce a comprehensive Fire Risk Plan for the community. This year she was responsible for developing the fire safe landscaping project at the clubhouse which transformed a barren hillside into a safe and beautiful space. On short notice she organized our Wildfire Preparation Day in LWA, where several hundred of our members were introduced to the new Evacuation Zone system. Her colleagues refer to her as a tireless worker who has made the community and all of Nevada County safer from Wildfire. For all that she has done she is truly deserving of the accolade Citizen of the Year in Lake Wildwood.