Ball Machine a Great Way to Practice

The Lake Wildwood Tennis Club has updates for you! Junior Tennis Clinics are up and running. The weekly Junior Tennis Clinics are held on Thursdays, from 3-4:30 p.m. They are only offered April and May so if you are interested in joining a group please contact Mae Kiser at 530-263-1566. Also, the summer week-long Junior Tennis Camp is coming up during the entire week of June 21.





the weekly Junior Clinic and the Summer Tennis Camp are with Teaching Pro Russ Woodward. Russ Woodward is also a teaching Pro at the ridge Racquet Club in grass Valley, coaches the women’s USTA teams in Lake wildwood and is a 5.0 rated USTA Player. During the week-long tennis camp he will be assisted by members of the Nevada Union High School Team, of which he is the head coach. All levels are welcome. Please contact Andrew Stedman at 530-432-3260 to get an application soon because space is limited.

Would you like to get in some good practice? The Ball Machine is a great way to practice all your shots – groundstrokes, volleys, lobs, etc. – and the machine has all sorts of settings such as speed, pace, spin, and oscillation. The Ball Machine is available for both adults and youth, however persons under age 18 need an adult with them, and all users must have a key card to open the gate to the tennis courts. Recommended steps for using: Reserve court 3; go to North Gate just before reserved time to pay $5 to Security and obtain key to the storage room. (Storage room is located next to bathroom by court 3).

Access ball machine and set up on north end of Court 3. (Extension cord may be plugged into north east corner of the court.) You also have a remote control located by the machine controls and ball gathering equipment located in the corner of the tennis court for your convenience. After use, pick up all balls, re-coil the extension cord, and return the machine to the storage room as found (and please don’t forget to return the remote control). Return the key to the storage room to the North Gate.

At this time, the Tennis Club is moving forward with plans for the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament and Event scheduled for June 19, 2021. This is a very popular and fun event. To play in this tournament you must be a member of the Tennis Club, however, there is a brunch following the tournament that spouses and significant others may attend. Sign-ups are required for both or either. Participants in any part of this event must have the Covid19 vaccine and safety guidelines will be followed, so bring a mask for when you are not playing.

The brunch includes delicious breakfast items, and, in the spirit of the Wimbledon Tournament held in England, players are required to wear all white and, of course, there will be champagne and strawberries. If interested in joining the LWW Tennis Club contact Joyce Taigen at 432-2940; if interested in playing in the Tennis Club’s Wimbledon Tennis Tournament there will be sign-ups at the north gate Tennis Complex or contact Linda Bailey at 615-4749. We hope to see you on the courts!