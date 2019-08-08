August Heat Melts ‘Friday a.m. Fun’

Our Summer Friday fun on the courts has been a success! Coming up later is our Triples Play on Friday, August 16th at 9:00 a.m. Everyone is welcome – no signup is necessary.

Because of the August heat, we won’t have our Friday a.m. fun on the courts for the last couple of weeks in August. But….we are working on a similar fall program – stay tuned!

We are planning a birthday celebration the following Friday afternoon on August 23rd. We will be celebrating long-time Tennis club member, Jack Goetz’s 100th Birthday! Stop by the Marina Room between 5-6:30 pm for cake & ice cream, and to wish him a very happy birthday!

The LWW USTA ladies team has their last home match coming up on Saturday August 31st at 10:00 a.m. They would love some fans! Stop by to cheer them on!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 14th! We are planning our annual Sunset Boat Cruise at Hideaway Park. This is always a fun evening with your tennis friends to enjoy dinner & dessert, and the sunset while cruising Lake Wildwood on pontoon boats! Look more information and the signup sheets soon!