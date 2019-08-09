Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus to Host Auditions

Are you interested in joining the LWWC?

Vicki Goss directs this 45-member group of women who perform in concerts in December and May each year.

Rehearsals are on Mondays at 4 p.m. starting Sept. 9. Reading music and some experience is desired, but not required.

Auditions will be held at 20041 Echo Blue Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. and Saturday. Aug. 31 at 2 p.m.

Contact Vicki at vickigoss1@comcast.net or leave a message at 530-559-6007.

We enjoy entertaining and we have a lot of fun. Please join us this fall!