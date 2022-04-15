Assistant Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Honored with the Public Service for Improved Elections Award from the Election Verification Network

On March 17, 2022, the Election Verification Network (EVN) presented Natalie Adona, Assistant Nevada County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters, with its annual Public Service for Improved Elections award in Washington, DC. EVN is a national nonprofit organization of elections experts that support and maintain voting that is accessible, private, reliable, and secure; and elections that are transparent, accurate, and verifiable.

Natalie was honored for her efforts to raise awareness around the harassment, intimidation, and threats against election officials. She was also recognized for her work pioneering survey research on better understanding local election officials and the challenges they face administering elections. In her speech, Natalie emphasized the passion and dedication that election officials have for their jobs, and expressed hope for a bright future that includes election officials, advocates, and the public.

Other awards for the day included:

● Pacesetter Journalism Award -Linda So and Jason Szep (Reuters); Jen Fifield (AZ Republic)

● Public Service for Improved Elections Awards- Dana DeBeauvoir





● Election Integrity Research Award- Matt Bernhard

● Long Term Contributor Award- Ryan Macias

● John Gideon Award- Larry Norden

Special thanks goes to the 2022 Awards Committee: Co-Chairs, Turquoise Baker and Gowri Ramachandran; Mark Lindeman and John Marion.