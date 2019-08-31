Artists of the Oaks Club­­—More Than Just Art!

The LWW Artists of the Oaks Club is a friendly, fun group of residents who are artists, like art or just want to know more about art. You don’t have to be a “practicing artist” to be a member. We have many members who just appreciate art and want to learn more about the processes artists go through to create.

Somebody recently asked me how we decide who gets to hang art at the Clubhouse and Community Center. The answer is, any member of the club is welcome to display their art. We change the displays every two months at the Clubhouse and I believe, every three months at the Community Center.

There is a new exhibit that went up the first week of September in the Clubhouse. A new one will be hung in the Community Center at the end of September. Please take some time to stop by and see the works. If you like something, let the artist know. Somebody recently said she loved a piece but it was too big for her house. If you see something you like and it’s not quite right, call the artist. I’m sure any artist will work with you to customize something that’s perfect.

The club also does day trips to surrounding art galleries. We’ve been to Sacramento, Reno, Grass Valley and Nevada City to name a few. We are surrounded by art in this neck of the woods! The cost for each trip is minimal. We carpool and all chip in for gas. After the tour, lunch is always a must.

Starting later this year, we are going to offer art classes in LWW. Different members will teach in their specialties. Our goal is to charge only a nominal fee so more people can come and make art with us!

Our October meeting is Friday, October 11th at 10:30 am in the Manzanita Room (Community Center Lower Level). Come as our guest and see what the fun is all about!