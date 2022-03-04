Artists of the Oaks Club Donates $700 to Interfaith Food Ministry

The Artists of the Oaks hosted their annual “Small Works Auction” in late 2021 with a goal of giving 50% of the proceeds to the Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM) of Nevada County. The Club already had a relationship with the IFM, having donated over 75 children’s art bags to the organization during 2020.

Over 40 art pieces were hung in the Gallery at the Oaks during October and November. The community bid on each piece.

“We weren’t sure how successful the auction would be given the continuing Covid pandemic,” said Shelby McNamara, 2021 President. “The community really showed up for us and we are so appreciative. IFM is an asset in our County and even more so with the pandemic.”

To learn more about the Artists of the Oaks, please visit our Club page at LWWA.org. Click on Amenities and the Clubs.

To learn more about Interfaith Food Ministries, please visit interfaithfoodministry.org.