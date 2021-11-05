Art is Alive in Lake Wildwood!

The Artists of the Oaks Club has a lot of events over the next few months for our residents!

Small Works Silent Auction

The auction is ending in a few days. Now is your chance to buy local art for yourself and for holiday gifts. The artists have donated 50% of the proceeds to the Interfaith Food Ministry.

Holiday Craft Fair

The club is taking over the Red Bud Room in the Community Center for the Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday and Sunday, November 13th and 14th. For those of you not familiar with the Community Center, the Red Bud Room is downstairs.

We will be selling our artwork and hand painted ornaments. There will also be a children’s area with crafts for them to take home. The Garden Club’s famous painted bird houses will also be for sale in the Red Bud Room.

Art Tour

After a hiatus in 2020, the Annual Art Tour is back! This event will be held on Saturday and Sunday, December 4th and 5th. To date, 13 artists have signed up for the tour, which showcases our local artists in their homes. Mark your calendar and plan to attend. A listing of the artists and a map will be listed in the next TWI.