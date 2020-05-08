Art in the Time of Corona Virus

These past few months have been trying times for everyone in Lake Wildwood. For artists, our creativity is hard to come by these days. More of the artists I talk to agree, creativity is low.

Meet Christy Gurley, a member (probably our youngest) who has been a ray of sunshine wherever she goes! Here is her story about how she has not only maintained her creativity, but her business is flourishing!

Christy Gurley, Starshine Designs Art

(In her own words)

Links to her sites

Website: http://www.starshinedesignsart.com (expanded website coming soon)

Etsy: StarshineDesignsArt

Instagram: @StarshineDesignsArt

Facebook: Starshine Designs

Who you are/what you do

Artist, Pattern/Fabric Designer, Clothing Designer, Greeting Cards, and Children’s Book Author and More!

I have been painting since about 1998, my inspirations are color, light, the ocean, space, and flowers. I am also inspired by music and the various cultures I have seen from my travels around the world. I wasn’t classically trained, so I have consistently created new and interesting ways of painting and using materials. In some ways, this mimics the path I have taken through life. I really enjoy what I do!

I started creating patterns because I didn’t want to be limited to making one painting in one place all the time. I wanted to create things and use them everywhere- pillows, leggings, swimwear, laptop covers, anything! I’m working on a much larger website, and all those things will be available, in addition to my Artwork. The active wear is on Etsy now.

How you have stayed busy these last 3 months

The last few months haven’t been easy. All my shows and local jobs have been canceled, and I’ve fallen through the cracks for every assistance program. So I have been focusing on what I can control- which is preparing for the future. I started making face masks with my fabrics right away, and I have been working on my new, expanded website.

I’ve written a children’s book that has been swimming around in my head for a long time! It’s called “Sereya’s Superpower”. It’s about a little girl who discovers that she experiences the world a little differently than most people. It is going to be a series. The amazing local Artist, Anita Morgan has illustrated it, and it’s being formatted now. I can’t wait to start sharing it with people. (It will be available on the website too.)

I received a scholarship to take an online course at MoMA, the Museum of Modern Art. It’s about the influences Fashion and Design have had on each other. I wanted to learn more about each. Eventually, I will create clothes and other items using fabric with my own designs-it’s exciting!

I’m also participating in #The100DaysProject online. This is an annual event where people around the world choose anything they want to do for 100 days, and then post about it to keep themselves honest! I am doing #100DaysofPatternDesigns and posting them on Instagram and Facebook. You can see some of my patterns there, including a few things they have been printed on.

A little bit about the Channel 95 “Artists of the Oak” Gallery Tour

I am looking forward to doing more of our shows on Channel 95 when it’s safe for all of us to get together again. I have been interviewing our local Artists on “Gallery Walk & Talk” when we have new Art exhibits, and even the new, permanent installation on the covered patio at the clubhouse. It’s a lot of fun for them and for me too. We get a chance to learn about more than their Artwork- also what inspires them, their backgrounds, how they came to this area, and more! We are planning to expand to a larger area soon.