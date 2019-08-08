Art Flair Winners Announced

The artists from the Artists of the Oaks Club had a large display on Saturday, July 27 as a part of Lake Wildwood’s Annual Meeting. In spite of the heat, residents and guests came over to our booth and voted for their favorite art.

Thank you to everyone who braved the heat and came out to support us. The winners are:

Fine Art: First Place, Sharon Norton, “Solitude”; Second Place, Cheri Merrifield, “Village in My Thoughts”; Third Place, Shelby McNamara, “Iggy.”

Photography: First Place, Ron Ritcher, “Near Santa Cruz”; Second Place, Ron Ritcher, “Proxy Falls”; Third Place, Mac MaGill, “Come on, Kid …”

3-D: First Place, Susan Bass, “Rococo Rabbit”; Second Place, Tricia Burbank, “Africa Safari and Queen”; Third Place, Suanne Muehlner, “Feather Friends.”

A huge thank you to Chairman Cheri Merrifield and all of the volunteers who made this happen!