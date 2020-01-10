Art Classes Come to Lake Wildwood!

Happy New Year! I’m honored to serve as your President this year and I look forward to a fun, creative year for all of us. The Artists of the Oaks Club is for all types of artists and for those who enjoys the arts.

We have so many opportunities to make, enjoy and learn hands-on art.

January and Early February Events/Activities

Wednesday, January 22nd Field Trip to Gray Lodge Wildlife Area

Monday, February 10th, 9:00am – 12:30pm – Intuitive Art Class with Cheri Merrifield

Friday, February 14th, 10:30 am – Monthly Meeting in Manzanita Room

Monday, February 24th, 9:00 am – 12:00noon Scratchboard Art with Shelby McNamara

In 2019, the Board of Directors of our club made a commitment to start providing classes to residents of Lake Wildwood. You don’t have to be an artist to take our classes. It’s all about having fun, meeting friends and learning new skills. We have two classes scheduled in February:

Tonal Impressionist Landscape Class

Monday, Feb. 10th 9:00 am – 12:00pm

Redbud Room in the Community Center

$25 Artists of the Oaks Member/$35 Non-Member

Taught by Cheri Merrifield

We will be working with a limited palette of colors. Perfect for a beginner, but also for those current artist looking to do something on the “looser side”. Class is limited to 10.

RSVP to: Cheri Merrifield (512) 897-8022 charingm@comcast.net

An Introduction to Scratchboard

Monday, February 24th 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Redbud Room in the Community Center

$25 Artists of the Oaks Member/$35 Non-Member

Taught by Shelby McNamara

Learn the tools and techniques of scratchboard. Each person will work on a 5” x 7” scratchboard using his/her own photograph. Class is limited to 6.

RSVP to:Shelby McNamara (925) 785-1499 Shelbymc55@yahoo.com

Watch for more classes in March and April!