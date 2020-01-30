Area Rotary Area Speech Contest Coming Soon

Anyone who has or knows a high school student who would like to earn some money for college is welcome to join in the Rotary Area speech contest.

Applications can be found on the Penn Valley Rotary Club website, http://www.pennvalleyrotary.org. Applications are due Feb. 14 and should be sent to president@pennvalleyrotary.org.

Speech candidates will be divided among the five Rotary clubs in our area. Club contests will be held the week of Feb. 24, with each club picking a contestant to move on to the Area 4 Rotary Speech contest to be held on March 11.

The winner from the area will go on to compete against 13 other area winners in Reno/Sparks on April 28, with a potential of $1,300 in total winnings.