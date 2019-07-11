Apply for the County’s 2019 Citizen’s Academy!

Nevada County is now accepting applications for its sixth year of Citizen’s Academy! Citizen’s Academy offers a behind the scenes look at County government where participants tour six County facilities and learn from over twenty department presentations that cover a wide range of services from A (agriculture) to Z (zoning).

Citizen’s Academy participant Susan Meagher said, “I gained a valuable understanding of the scope of County services, as well as insight into the complex budgeting process. I came away with a tremendous respect for the expertise of our County employees and officials.”

Citizen’s Academy takes place on 10 consecutive Monday evenings, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., starting in late August through early November. Specific dates and topics for each session of Citizen’s Academy can be found on Nevada County’s website “Opens a New Window” or on the Citizen’s Academy flyer.

The goal of Citizen’s Academy is to increase civic engagement within Nevada County and acquaint community leaders with the various functions of County government.

Find more information and apply online at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/CitizensAcademy.