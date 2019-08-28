I’m happy to report we had yet another successful month, ahead of the projected budget.

Our operation, however, is not complacent, and we will continue to find new ways to market The Oaks Clubhouse to the community, especially to those Members who have not had the opportunity to experience our venue.

The Oaks Clubhouse Facebook page continues to grow. We have 89 new followers. Utilizing the Facebook platform, we’re taking the opportunity to update photos in real time and advertise the special events Food and Beverage is hosting.

We received some amazing footage of our venue from a videographer that shot a wedding in June. We are collaborating with him to edit some of the footage to use as a promotion for weddings and other Clubhouse events.

The Annual Meeting this year was a great success with many compliments about our mini “Beer Garden.” This was another fun and great opportunity to showcase beer currently on tap at The Oaks Clubhouse. as well as a special way to meet the local breweries that supply our products.

I thank Knee Deep, Out of Bounds, Three Forks Bakery, Grass Valley Brewery and Crooked Lane breweries for pouring beer and supporting the events! I also thank anyone who had a hand in making the meeting a success — this includes our Public Works and Recreation teams for set-ups and break-downs.

We’ve made some tweaks to our bar menu, updated our beer and wine menus, and made some adjustments to our plating. We’ve heard your requests for some healthier options so we added three plant-based foods. In addition to the plant-based items we also added some great bar options, including steak tacos and fried ravioli. So far the feedback has been very positive! The dinner specials the kitchen manger, Chad, develops each week with his team continue to prove to be a success on Friday and Saturday.

You will soon notice some changes in our plates, in response to feedback we have received about our salad plating and the challenge to eat them, due to the size of the round plates. I purchased medium size square plates that will improve our salad’s presentation, making them easy to enjoy, thus improving the overall dining experience.

When reviewing Comment Cards, food presentation is typically between a 4 and 5, which is nothing to be ashamed of. However, Chad and I went back to the drawing board and made some tweaks to several presentations we believe will help improve the number 4 to a 5 more consistently.

Events and Banquets have continued to thrive and the summer months have been jam-packed with parties, barbecues, shows and company meetings. Whether at The Oaks Clubhouse, in Commodore Park or catering at Members’ homes, our staff has been busier than ever.

In July we came in $1,225 over budget in Banquets. Some examples of the events hosted last month include:

— A 50th anniversary party with over 120 attendees (congrats Ginger and Jack!)

— The Injured Veterans Golf Tournament with roughly 160 attendees

— The Yacht Club Gong Show with around 130 attendees

— A Committee Member Appreciation Mixer

— Quarterly meetings for local businesses Coldwell Banker and Western Sierra Medical Clinic

We also made a large purchase to help boost the presentation of our events and banquets. We purchased rocks glasses and all new cutlery for banquets. This will allow banquets to have an improved uniformed table presentation and no more plastic cups! If we are going to continue to grow this area, we needed to look the part!

As we look to the future of our operation and continue to build the number of diners passing through The Oaks Clubhouse, we need to utilize our Terrace year-round. With that purpose in mind, I have submitted a request to install all-weather curtains on our Terrace. These curtains will increase the available dining space by utilizing our Terrace when the weather is unruly.

The curtains have many color options and large windows, keeping our beautiful view, also offering a 10-year warranty with SPF 50+. They roll up out of sight during the warmer months and can be removed at any time.

For more updates regarding music and events, please keep an eye out in the weekly e-Bits or you can also follow us at “The Oaks Clubhouse, Lake Wildwood” Facebook Group page!