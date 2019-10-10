The Lake Wildwood Garden Club will be presenting our annual Plant Exchange on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 1:00 p.m., in the Lake Room at the Community Center. Please bring a healthy, well-established house or garden plant to trade. During the exchange, please share as much information as possible about the plant so it will live and flourish in its new home.

Any questions, please contact Sherin Kyte, 432-3843.