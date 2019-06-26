Annual Meeting Slated for July 27

Plan to attend the Lake Wildwood Annual Meeting/Picnic on Saturday, July 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Commodore Park. There will be free food and beverages. We will have freshly cooked hamburgers and hot dogs; beverages, including beer and wine; plus, of course, everybody’s favorite, Lazy Dog ice cream!

You will also have a chance to learn about our many clubs, that cover most every interest, and our many committees, who report to our Board and enhance our community life.

At the Annual Meeting, which begins at 1:30, we will announce the Citizen of the Year and honor all of the nominees. The festivities will culminate with the results of the Board election and the seating of the 2019/2020 Board of Directors.

Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m., and the Annual Meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. Make plans now to attend.