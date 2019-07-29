President Reports on Annual Meeting

For those of you who are new to Wildwood, let me tell a quick story of who we are as a community.

Mark Bailey is not with us today in his Board seat because he suffered a massive heart attack on the tennis court just over a week ago. Tami, the daughter of Sherry DeFreeze, was playing with the group. She is a high school teacher and offered immediate CPR.

Steve Eubanks and Bob Stewart manned the defibrillator and brought Mark back from the brink. Jack McGee took over the CPR.

It was a miracle how every aspect was covered until help arrived. There were others who cut off his shirt, got an umbrella to shade the group, and encouraged paramedics to hurry; that CPR was underway. Our local paramedic team arrived and took over.

Mark is now resting after a four-way bypass. His last message to me was that he intends to return to his Board seat ASAP. When there is a need, Wildwood has volunteers that step up to serve at all levels. These volunteers saved Mark’s life.

I want to thank the vast majority of the membership for giving this Board the time and space to put our house back in order. The Board went through a very rough time with upheavals in the Board membership, fallout from our evacuation experience and then the terrible fire experience in Paradise, the unfortunate e.coli event at Commodore and various legal actions.

The last year and a half have not been business as usual. Having most of the membership support the Board or at least enter into civil discourse allowed us to successfully move the Association ahead. It has been a year of change that the Board believes will be fundamental and positive.

Here is a brief summary of key achievements:

Board Development – It is difficult to ask members to take a leadership position on the Board when they have no idea of the skills and time that are demanded. The members that do jump in go through a steep learning curve for the first year. As with everything in life, a little knowledge makes you feel comfortable dealing with decisions and new situations.

We created a training program this year that was staffed by knowledgeable volunteers and organized by the Community Relation Committee. The training started with a series of Saturday events called “Informed Members”. This was an introduction to basics of HOA governance.

The next series was called “Informed Leaders.” This took the participants deeper into governance from the perspective of being involved. The third series was focused on members that saw themselves running for the Board this year or in the future. This undertaking was very successful in several ways.

First, having members that understand the basics of governance has improved dialogue in the Board meetings and public dialogue in general.

Second, members became involved in Committees as they better understand how they could take this basic knowledge and make positive contributions.

Finally, three members announced they were willing to participate as a candidate for the new Board. This is a program that must continue into the future building a knowledgeable membership and a deep bench of Association leaders at all levels of the structure.

Fire Risk Reduction – Through leadership and hard work from our Association staff and volunteers on the Ad Hoc Fire Risk Reduction Committee, Public Works Committee, and the Public Safety Committee we are entering this fire season better prepared than ever.

Dedicated members and staff have worked hard to remove tons of fuel and where safe to do so, will continue removing fuel load. This has been on private property and common areas. We even have a herd of goats currently chomping down some of our green belt areas.

These efforts not only make us safer, but most members have noted the improved look of the property and improved health of the remaining plants.

We have worked closely with the fire agencies and the emergency management authority. We have a plan in case of an evacuation that will utilize Association staff that are on site and/or in an on-call basis to support resident notification and traffic management inside of the community.

They would be working at the direction of the agency in charge of the incident. The General Manager’s office or his designee would be the incident command inside Wildwood and coordinate with the authorities as a single point of contact.

The notification process using code red and other programs has been improved and the membership has been educated on the system through multiple channels. If you haven’t signed up, I recommend that you immediately do that today. Include your cell phone, home phone, email, and text. Remember that internet phone solutions and wireless handsets have problems in power outages. Buy a backup battery for your cell phone.

Minnow Way Property Purchase – We had the good fortune to be ready, willing, and able to bid on 68 acres adjacent to Lake Wildwood. We purchased that property at a foreclosure sale and got an excellent buy.

We had a business case to support the purchase and it will provide us with 50 years of cost-efficient dumping of lake spoils. In addition, we have additional opportunities for use of the land including an access road to the south east that could be used for evacuations. That will take some planning and development with our neighbors, the County and NID. We are in discussions with NID to sell an easement that will bring a new water supply to Wildwood across that parcel and they will help develop an all-weather road on top of their easement.

System Enabled Organization – We are making investments in software based on an IT roadmap that should save us money in the long run and provide better service. We have selected a vendor for our new security system, and we are planning to implement the system in the fall. This system will allow us to have the details we need about the vehicles and people that are called into Wildwood. This information will be available at the gate, with the patrol officers in the community, and in the admiration office. Reports and performance data will be easy to generate. The improvements in service, tracking and reporting will be a quantum leap forward. This system also has features that could be extended to Environmental Management Office and Public Works for field access to records, initiating and managing work orders and violations.

Financial – A good news story and a fantastic turnaround by our Association staff. Service and food at the Clubhouse have never been better and we are driving the subsidy down year over year. Breakeven could be in our future. Again, we have some wonderful volunteers that have offered their talents as internal consultants.

Open Lawsuits – A group of swimmers fell ill to a strain of E.coli (0157:H7) that can cause serious illness and complications after visiting Commodore beach. They have filed a lawsuit and named LWA and several other organizations as having responsibility. Our insurance is paying for excellent legal help and this lawsuit has basically been sitting in limbo. Wildwood is blessed with very talented people willing to volunteer their time. The Lake Committee is no exception. They have had a lake water testing program for years and monitored the E.coli levels based on standard testing methodology. They jumped into action asking themselves how we could have had tests showing great recreational level results and yet people claim they became sick from lake water. We began to test in places not covered in the standard protocol (very shallow water and sand) and found E.coli results exceeding recreational safe levels. The testing and analysis went into overdrive and resulted in a completely new testing protocol and online reporting system to make sure residents and guests are informed of the current readings and can make informed decision on where they play and swim. We need to keep in mind that this lake is a natural water body and not a swimming pool. There are inherent risks.

We have conclusively determined that the geese are a carrier of the E.coli and may even enhance the growth of the organism within their bodies. Wildwood successfully acquired a depredation permit from the Federal Government. The authorized level of culling was completed in May and there appears to be about 15 remaining resident geese. The water testing in the impacted shallow areas is now well into the acceptable recreational levels and the only increased levels seen on our beaches and swim areas have been where our Fab 15 hang out. We are soliciting an additional depredation permit and will need to implement culling when migratory geese are not on the lake. That will likely be next year in late May and early June. We will continue to implement non-lethal methods to keep the migratory geese from settling in Wildwood and away from our beaches and swim areas.

We have a strong case and excellent counsel. However, this pending case has had a large impact on our insurance costs. Our umbrella carrier dropped us and because of the open case we had very few carriers that bid for our business and the rates increased. We are managing this closely.

On another issue we have received two very positive rulings involving the lawsuit to place a Director back on the Board after being legally removed through a well-managed and thoughtful process. The Board’s approach and methods used to vacate the Director were affirmed by the Superior Court. (tentative ruling and then as a part of reconsideration). After receiving the final judgment this month we are planning to file a motion for recovery of attorney fees. Someone asked so let me give you some general idea of the magnitude. Wildwood direct counsel costs are about $70K. This does not include staff time and expense. Our insurance company has paid about $100K to defend us in court. Even winning the case the event cost us more in insurance rates. It negatively impacted our umbrella policy and our Director & Officer’s insurance rates.

We have an outstanding lawsuit regarding a member challenging our right to limit short term rentals. The member has placed this suit on hold but filed an injunction to keep us from blocking his short-term renters from entering Wildwood. The judge did not approve that injunction.

In closing, Lake Wildwood is in good hands with the newly elected Board.