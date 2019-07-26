Annual Fundraiser Tags ‘Whim: Be Beautiful!’ for Fall Event

It’s time to get your tickets for one of the most sought-after annual events in Lake Wildwood — the Lake Wildwood Women’s Club Annual Fashion Show fundraiser. The date is Friday, Sept. 13, at the Cedar Room at the Oaks Clubhouse. Doors open 11 a.m., lunch is served at noon and the show begins 12:45 p.m.

You won’t want to miss this show. Our local boutique owner from Whim, Kelly Piercey, and her staff have wonderful fall fashions and ideas to show and share. They will be modeling beautiful clothes to greet the fall and winter seasons.

The luncheon will be provided by the Clubhouse staff and will be lovely Waldorf-type Chicken Salad over fresh greens, accompanied by fresh rolls and a dessert of Lemon Cake.

As always, there will be a fantastic raffle with beautiful prizes. The proceeds from the raffle go to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, specifically for breast cancer treatment.

The price for the luncheon and fashion show is $27 for members, $32 for non-members.

Ticket sale for members will be Friday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Community Center, Dogwood Room. Members may buy four tickets each, two of which can be for non-members. After Aug. 9, reservation tickets are open to members and non-members and may be purchased by mailing your check to LWW Women’s Club, P.O. Box 2043, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Please call or e-mail Kathy Hendricks prior to sending in your check — 432-5191 or dkhendricks71@gmail.com.