Remember to recycle your tree on January 4 with the Annual Christmas Tree pickup. This year, students from Nevada Union Interact and the Rotary Club of Penn Valley have teamed up to drive through Lake Wildwood between 8 am and Noon on Saturday, January 4 to recycle your Christmas tree.

This team is taking over from the Boys Scouts, after 35 years. Make sure and have your trees out curbside. Donation can be in cash at time of pickup or made payable to the Rotary Club of Penn Valley. For more information, email info@pennvalleyrotary.org…Happy New Year!